Jani Nyman News: Sent down to AHL
Nyman was reassigned to the minors Friday.
Nyman played in 28 games for the Kraken this year, registering four goals, three assists and 23 hits while averaging 10:34 of ice time. If the 21-year-old Finn can put together a strong training camp in the fall, he could be in the mix for a spot in Seattle's Opening Night roster come October.
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