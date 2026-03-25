Jani Nyman News: Sent down Wednesday
Nyman was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.
Nyman made two appearances for Seattle during his week-long stint with the NHL club, and he logged no points, two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-5 rating while averaging 7:07 of ice time. Across 29 appearances in the AHL this year, he's racked up 18 goals, nine assists and 25 PIM.
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