Jani Nyman headshot

Jani Nyman News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Nyman scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Nyman has scored twice, both on the power play, over his first three NHL games. The Kraken sheltered him a bit against a tough opponent -- he had just 9:19 of ice time despite getting a goal in this contest. The 20-year-old winger will try to keep fending off John Hayden for a spot in the lineup, though it's possible the Kraken will eventually send Nyman down after letting him have a taste of NHL action. In any case, power-play time looks to be part of the deal for as long as he can stay with the big club.

