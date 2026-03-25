Jani Nyman News: Two goals in return to AHL
Nyman scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-2 win over Calgary on Wednesday.
Nyman was sent down earlier in the day, trading places with Oskar Fisker Molgaard. It's unclear if that will be a more permanent move, but by playing Wednesday, Nyman is eligible to be recalled to the Kraken. At the AHL level this season, the winger has earned 20 goals, nine assists and a plus-20 rating over 30 appearances, and he's added six points in 26 NHL contests.
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