Janis Jaks Injury: Missing qualifying game
Jaks (undisclosed) won't play in Latvia's qualifying matchup against Sweden on Tuesday in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Jaks, a defenseman, plays for HC Karlovy Vary in the Czech Extraliga. Jaks contributed two assists and a plus-1 rating across three games during the preliminary round, so his absence hurts the Latvians' chances of pulling off an upset against the Swedes, who are heavy favorites in this matchup.
Janis Jaks
Free Agent
