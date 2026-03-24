Jansen Harkins Injury: Exits Tuesday's game
Harkins (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.
Harkins took just three shifts in this contest prior to his injury. If he can't play Thursday versus the Flames, Frank Vatrano or Ross Johnston will replace him in the lineup.
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