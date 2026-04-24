Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins Injury: Full participant at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Harkins (hand) was a full participant in Friday's morning skate, but he won't suit up for Game 3 versus the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Harkins is quickly approaching the four-week mark in his recovery from hand surgery, which was his expected timetable. His full participation Friday is a positive sign, though at this time, it's not clear if he'll be cleared to play before the end of the first round. The Ducks may also opt to keep him in the press box if the bottom six continues to be effective as it is currently composed. Harkins is also competing with Ross Johnston (lower body) to get into the lineup once both are clear of their injuries.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
207 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
April 27, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
April 27, 2022