Jansen Harkins Injury: Full participant at morning skate
Harkins (hand) was a full participant in Friday's morning skate, but he won't suit up for Game 3 versus the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Harkins is quickly approaching the four-week mark in his recovery from hand surgery, which was his expected timetable. His full participation Friday is a positive sign, though at this time, it's not clear if he'll be cleared to play before the end of the first round. The Ducks may also opt to keep him in the press box if the bottom six continues to be effective as it is currently composed. Harkins is also competing with Ross Johnston (lower body) to get into the lineup once both are clear of their injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights207 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownApril 27, 2022
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday TargetsApril 27, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More