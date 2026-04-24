Jansen Harkins Injury: Full participant at morning skate

Harkins (hand) was a full participant in Friday's morning skate, but he won't suit up for Game 3 versus the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Harkins is quickly approaching the four-week mark in his recovery from hand surgery, which was his expected timetable. His full participation Friday is a positive sign, though at this time, it's not clear if he'll be cleared to play before the end of the first round. The Ducks may also opt to keep him in the press box if the bottom six continues to be effective as it is currently composed. Harkins is also competing with Ross Johnston (lower body) to get into the lineup once both are clear of their injuries.