Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins Injury: Leaves road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Harkins (upper body) has left the Ducks' road trip to return to Anaheim for further evaluation on his injury, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

This suggests Harkins will miss a second game Saturday versus the Oilers, which is the final contest of the trip. Pending further information, Harkins is day-to-day, with his status for Monday versus the Maple Leafs still to be determined.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
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