Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins Injury: Undergoes hand surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Harkins had hand surgery Monday and is expected to miss about four weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Harkins has already missed the last three games and won't be an option for the remainder of the regular season. Assuming the Ducks secure a playoff berth, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He will conclude the 2025-26 regular season with three goals, eight points, 37 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 113 hits in 44 appearances.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
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