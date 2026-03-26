Jansen Harkins Injury: Won't play versus Flames

Harkins (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face Calgary on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Harkins is currently mired in a 26-game goal drought during which he registered a mere 24 shots while chipping in five helpers. Given his lack of offensive upside, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by the 28-year-old center's potential absence. Nathan Gaucher could step into a fourth-line role in Harkins' absence.