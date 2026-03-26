Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins Injury: Won't play versus Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Harkins (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face Calgary on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Harkins is currently mired in a 26-game goal drought during which he registered a mere 24 shots while chipping in five helpers. Given his lack of offensive upside, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by the 28-year-old center's potential absence. Nathan Gaucher could step into a fourth-line role in Harkins' absence.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
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