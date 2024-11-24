Jansen Harkins News: Back in NHL

Harkins was summoned from AHL San Diego on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Harkins practiced with the Ducks on Sunday after heading down to the minors in a paper move. He has one assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and 15 hits in six NHL outings this season. Harkins could play Monday versus Seattle if Mason McTavish (upper body) or Brock McGinn (lower body) remain unavailable.