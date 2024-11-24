Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins News: Back in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Harkins was summoned from AHL San Diego on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Harkins practiced with the Ducks on Sunday after heading down to the minors in a paper move. He has one assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and 15 hits in six NHL outings this season. Harkins could play Monday versus Seattle if Mason McTavish (upper body) or Brock McGinn (lower body) remain unavailable.

Jansen Harkins
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now