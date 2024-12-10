Fantasy Hockey
Jansen Harkins headshot

Jansen Harkins News: Garners helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Harkins logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Harkins has been in the lineup steadily since mid-November, but he's in a fourth-line role on a low-scoring team. The 27-year-old has collected two assists 10 PIM, 36 hits and six shots on net through 13 appearances. Harkins will likely stay in the lineup at least until Leo Carlsson (upper body) can return. Since Harkins has crossed the 10-game mark since his last pass through waivers, he would need to be waived again to be sent back to AHL San Diego.

