Jansen Harkins News: Nabs assist Sunday
Harkins provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.
Harkins has just two helpers to go with 26 hits and eight PIM over 10 games in December, but it's encouraging he's been a steady part of the lineup. He's been a fixture on the fourth line in that time and has little chance of being promoted to a more scoring-friendly spot. The 27-year-old has three assists, 52 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and 11 shots on net through 19 outings overall.
