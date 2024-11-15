Jansen Harkins News: Nabs helper Friday

Harkins recorded an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Harkins' first point at the NHL level over three appearances this season. The 27-year-old was limited to four assists over 45 contests in 2023-24 with the Penguins. Harkins will likely play until Mason McTavish (upper body) returns, though he could stick around with the big club since Robby Fabbri (knee) is likely to be out until around New Year's.