Jansen Harkins News: Option for second round

Harkins (hand) appears available to play in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against Vegas, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune on Monday.

Harkins has been a full participant in practices during the playoffs, but he hasn't played since March 24 against Vancouver. Despite being an option to play against the Golden Knights on Monday in Game 1, Harkins is in line to be a healthy scratch.