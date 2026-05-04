Jansen Harkins News: Option for second round
Harkins (hand) appears available to play in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against Vegas, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune on Monday.
Harkins has been a full participant in practices during the playoffs, but he hasn't played since March 24 against Vancouver. Despite being an option to play against the Golden Knights on Monday in Game 1, Harkins is in line to be a healthy scratch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights217 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownApril 27, 2022
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday TargetsApril 27, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jansen Harkins See More