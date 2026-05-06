Jansen Harkins News: Scores empty-netter in return

Harkins scored an empty-net goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Harkins had missed the last 18 games while recovering from hand surgery. He had been a full participant during the Ducks' practices during the playoffs, so it is likely he was a healthy scratch for at least some of the last seven contests before drawing in Wednesday. Harkins' tally provided some insurance for the Ducks, and it gave him the second playoff goal in five outings in his career. He was held to eight points over 44 regular-season appearances and is likely to remain in a bottom-six role as long as he holds a place in the lineup.