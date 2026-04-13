Jared McCann Injury: Done for season
McCann is dealing with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for the final three games of the season, the team announced Monday.
McCann has already reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth straight year, despite having played in just 52 games for the Kraken this season. Still, with all the time missed due to injury, the 29-year-old winger will post his lowest point total (40) since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. McCann is under contract for the upcoming season and should remain a fixture in Seattle's top six if he can stay healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More