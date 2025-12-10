McCann's injury status wasn't updated after the contest, but given the late timing of the incident, that should be no surprise. The 29-year-old has already dealt with a lower-body injury previously this season, and another issue in a similar area could lead to a significant absence. More information should be available based on whether he travels with the Kraken for Friday's road game versus the Mammoth. He had a power-play goal prior to his exit, giving him eight points through 11 outings this season.