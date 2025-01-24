Fantasy Hockey
Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann Injury: Game-time decision for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

McCann is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Penguins for an undisclosed reason, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

McCann didn't participate in Friday's practice session, and head coach Dan Bylsma revealed afterward that the 28-year-old is deemed a game-time decision for Saturday. While it's not yet clear what issue he's dealing with, Tye Kartye could enter the lineup if McCann is unavailable.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
