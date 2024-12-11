Fantasy Hockey
Jared McCann Injury: Game-time decision for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 1:59pm

McCann didn't practice Wednesday and is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's home matchup against the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

McCann's absence from Wednesday's practice was labeled as a maintenance day, but the Kraken are still considering him a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so he's apparently dealing with an unspecified injury. Yanni Gourde (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday, so Seattle may need to call up another skater if McCann is unable to suit up.

