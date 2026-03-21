Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 2:14pm

McCann (lower body) won't play against Columbus on Saturday.

McMann was a late scratch for Saturday's contest. He has accounted for 18 goals, 36 points and 103 shots on net in 44 appearances this season. Eeli Tolvanen (upper body) will replace McCann in Saturday's lineup.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
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