Jared McCann Injury: Not playing Saturday
McCann (lower body) won't play against Columbus on Saturday.
McMann was a late scratch for Saturday's contest. He has accounted for 18 goals, 36 points and 103 shots on net in 44 appearances this season. Eeli Tolvanen (upper body) will replace McCann in Saturday's lineup.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More