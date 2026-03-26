Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

McCann (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.

McCann will miss his third straight game. There typically isn't much injury coverage around the Kraken, especially when the team is on the road, so it's not clear when McCann might be available again. The Kraken's next game is Saturday in Buffalo.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
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