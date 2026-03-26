Jared McCann Injury: Out again Thursday
McCann (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.
McCann will miss his third straight game. There typically isn't much injury coverage around the Kraken, especially when the team is on the road, so it's not clear when McCann might be available again. The Kraken's next game is Saturday in Buffalo.
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