Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann Injury: Slated to sit out in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

McCann (lower body) is not expected to be an option for Tuesday's road matchup against the Panthers, according to Sound of Hockey.

McCann is slated to miss his second straight contest. The 29-year-old winger is considered day-to-day at this time. His next chance to suit up will be in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
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