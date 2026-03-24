Jared McCann Injury: Slated to sit out in Florida
McCann (lower body) is not expected to be an option for Tuesday's road matchup against the Panthers, according to Sound of Hockey.
McCann is slated to miss his second straight contest. The 29-year-old winger is considered day-to-day at this time. His next chance to suit up will be in Tampa Bay on Thursday.
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