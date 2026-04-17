Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann Injury: Undergoes lower-body procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

McCann underwent a procedure Thursday for his lower-body injury, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

McCann missed the final three games of the regular season due to the injury, and he completed 2025-26 with 20 goals and 40 points in 52 outings. The 29-year-old expects to be available for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
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