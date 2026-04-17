Jared McCann Injury: Undergoes lower-body procedure
McCann underwent a procedure Thursday for his lower-body injury, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.
McCann missed the final three games of the regular season due to the injury, and he completed 2025-26 with 20 goals and 40 points in 52 outings. The 29-year-old expects to be available for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More