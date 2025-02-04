Jared McCann News: Assist streak at four games

McCann notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

McCann set up the second of Shane Wright's two goals in the contest. This was McCann's fourth straight game with a helper, two of which have come on the power play. The 28-year-old forward is up to a team-leading 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) while adding 124 shots on net, 28 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 55 appearances.