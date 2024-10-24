Jared McCann News: Collects pair of assists

McCann registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

McCann extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists) by helping out on third-period goals by linemates Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers. This was McCann's fourth multi-point effort of the young campaign. The 28-year-old winger has four goals, seven helpers, 17 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through eight appearances.