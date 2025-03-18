Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann News: Creates lead in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

McCann scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McCann snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally, which put the Kraken ahead 3-2. It ultimately stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. It's been a down year for McCann, who has had to battle inconsistency on offense. He has 17 goals, 46 points, 164 shots on net, 40 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 69 appearances. His 10.4 shooting percentage is his lowest since he shot 9.3 percent in 2019-20.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now