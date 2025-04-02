Jared McCann News: Distributes three assists

McCann produced three assists, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

This was a great all-around performance from McCann, who bounced back after his four-game point streak was snapped Monday versus the Stars. The 28-year-old has two goals and eight assists across his last eight outings. For the season, he's up to 55 points, 186 shots on net, 46 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 76 appearances. It's been far from his best campaign, but he still has a plausible chance at the 60-point mark for the third straight year.