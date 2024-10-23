Jared McCann News: Extends point streak to four

McCann netted an unassisted goal in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Colorado.

McCann added two shots, one block and a minus-1 rating in 15:58 of ice time. The left-shot winger is on a roll of late -- he's produced seven points over his last four games. Through seven outings, McCann has generated four goals, five assists, 14 shots, six blocks and a plus-4 rating. The 28-year-old leads the Kraken with nine points, and he'll attempt to extend his point streak to five against Winnipeg on Thursday.