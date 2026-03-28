Jared McCann News: Good to play Saturday

McCann (lower body) will play against Buffalo on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

McCann is returning after missing three straight games. He has 18 goals and 36 points in 44 outings in 2025-26. Seattle had previously dressed seven defensemen, but the Kraken are shifting back to 12 forwards and six blueliners with McCann back in the lineup, which will result in Cale Fleury being a healthy scratch.