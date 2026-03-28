Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

McCann (lower body) will play against Buffalo on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

McCann is returning after missing three straight games. He has 18 goals and 36 points in 44 outings in 2025-26. Seattle had previously dressed seven defensemen, but the Kraken are shifting back to 12 forwards and six blueliners with McCann back in the lineup, which will result in Cale Fleury being a healthy scratch.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago