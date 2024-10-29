Jared McCann News: Joins scoring party

McCann recorded two assists, including one on the power play, along with one shot and one block in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

McCann assisted on a Ryker Evans' even-strength tally then was the primary helper on the second of Brandon Montour's two power-play markers. The two-point night extended the 28-year-old center's point streak to seven contests. McCann, who led the Kraken with 62 points in 2023-24, is off to a fast start with five goals and nine assists through 10 appearances.