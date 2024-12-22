Jared McCann News: Lights lamp in loss
McCann scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
McCann finished a tic-tac-toe play at 17:55 of the first period, burying a goal from close range to tie the game at 1-1. The 28-year-old has struggled with just four points over 11 outings in December. He's been shuffled onto a line with Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde, who assisted on his goal. McCann is at 12 tallies, 27 points, 92 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating over 36 contests this season. It's important for the Kraken to get his offense back on track as he's generally been one of their most consistent forwards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now