Jared McCann News: Lights lamp in loss
McCann scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
This was McCann's second goal in the last three games. He's playing a smaller role following the addition of Bobby McMann, but McCann can still contribute from the second line while maintaining a power-play role. For the season, McCann has 18 goals, 36 points, 100 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-3 rating over 43 appearances.
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