Jared McCann News: Manages assist in loss
McCann notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
McCann set up a Brandon Tanev tally in the third period. This was McCann's third straight game with a helper, and he has five of them during his six-game goal drought. The winger is now at 41 points, 120 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 54 appearances. The success of the trio of Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko has left McCann to fill a third-line role for nearly two months, though he has been fairly steady since the holiday break with 14 points over 18 outings.
