Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann News: Notches power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

McCann logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

McCann has a goal and three assists over his last four contests. That matches his point total from the 14 games before his recent stretch of improved play. The 28-year-old forward is playing in a middle-six role lately, and he may be stuck at center rather than on the wing as long as Chandler Stephenson (upper body) is out. Overall, McCann has 17 goals, 32 assists, 171 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 72 appearances.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
