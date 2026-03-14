Jared McCann News: Opens scoring in win
McCann scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
McCann was bumped from the top line by Bobby McMann, but this worked out fine for the former, who remains in the power-play mix. Prior to Saturday, McCann had been limited to five assists and 25 shots over his last 10 games. The 29-year-old has 17 goals, 35 points, 98 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances. McCann is still performing fairly well, but a smaller role on the second line could ultimately reduce his scoring output down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More