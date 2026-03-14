Jared McCann News: Opens scoring in win

McCann scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

McCann was bumped from the top line by Bobby McMann, but this worked out fine for the former, who remains in the power-play mix. Prior to Saturday, McCann had been limited to five assists and 25 shots over his last 10 games. The 29-year-old has 17 goals, 35 points, 98 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances. McCann is still performing fairly well, but a smaller role on the second line could ultimately reduce his scoring output down the stretch.