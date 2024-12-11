Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann News: Picks up assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

McCann notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

McCann ended a four-game slump with the helper on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the first period. The 28-year-old McCann has rarely gone on extended droughts, but he has just three points over his last 12 outings. For the season, he's at 10 goals ,14 helpers, 78 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now