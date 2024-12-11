Jared McCann News: Picks up assist Tuesday

McCann notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

McCann ended a four-game slump with the helper on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the first period. The 28-year-old McCann has rarely gone on extended droughts, but he has just three points over his last 12 outings. For the season, he's at 10 goals ,14 helpers, 78 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests.