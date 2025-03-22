Jared McCann News: Pockets pair of helpers

McCann notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

McCann helped out on third-period tallies by Andre Burakovsky and Jaden Schwartz, with the latter's goal coming on a late power play. The 28-year-old McCann has three points over his last three contests, but his offense has largely been spotty since the start of February -- this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 25 against the Penguins. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 31 helpers, 168 shots on net, 42 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 71 appearances. Despite his recent struggles, McCann should be able to reach the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row.