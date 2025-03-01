Jared McCann News: Posts helper in win

McCann notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

McCann's pace has slowed on offense with just two points over his last six games following a stretch of nine points over eight outings. The 28-year-old set up Brandon Montour's third-period tally in Saturday's win. McCann continues to be a leader on offense for the Kraken with 15 goals, 29 assists, 142 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances this season.