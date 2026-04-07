Jared McCann News: Pots goal in Monday's loss
McCann scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.
McCann has two points, six shots on net and a minus-3 rating over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old is up to 19 goals, 38 points, 109 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating over 49 appearances. He's close to securing a fifth straight 20-goal campaign despite significant missed time this season, which has been a rarity during his Seattle tenure.
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