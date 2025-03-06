Jared McCann News: Power-play goal in loss

McCann scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

This was just McCann's second goal in his last 15 games, though he's added seven assists in that span. The 28-year-old got the Kraken within two goals in the third period, but they couldn't build a comeback effort. The winger is up to 16 tallies, 45 points (11 on the power play), 149 shots on net, 34 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 63 appearances this season. He's on pace for his worst goal and point totals in the last three years.