Jared McCann headshot

Jared McCann News: Reaches 20-goal mark again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McCann scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

McCann has scored in two of the last three games and has gotten back to the 20-goal mark on the year. The 29-year-old forward has reached that level in all five of his campaigns with the Kraken. He's at 39 points, 115 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-8 rating over 51 appearances this season. While McCann is firmly in a middle-six role, he's made good use of his opportunities when healthy to stay productive.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCann See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago