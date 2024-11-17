Jared McCann News: Riding five-game point streak

McCann scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

McCann has scored four times and added three assists during his five-game point streak. He provided a quick response to a go-ahead goal from Brock Nelson in the third period. McCann is up to nine tallies, 12 assists, 42 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 18 appearances on Seattle's top line this season.