Jared McCann News: Riding four-game point streak

McCann managed an assist, seven shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

McCann has a goal and five helpers during his four-game point streak. His most recent assist set up Eeli Tolvanen's tally in the first period, which was all the Kraken could muster Saturday. McCann is up to 52 points, 182 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 74 appearances. While he's unlikely to hit the 60 point mark, he continues to be a fairly reliable scorer in the Kraken's lineup even in a down year by his recent standards.