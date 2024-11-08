Jared McCann News: Scores in overtime win

McCann scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

McCann stick-checked Jack Eichel to jar the puck loose and then took off the other way when Brandon Montour sprung him for a breakaway. McCann finished with a backhanded shot to seal the win, giving him three points over his last two games. The 28-year-old is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 33 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 15 outings in a top-line role this season. McCann is among the Kraken's most reliable scorers and does enough on offense to be rostered in most fantasy formats.