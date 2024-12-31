Jared McCann News: Seals win with empty-netter

McCann scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

McCann has scored twice over the last three games. He's had a poor December with five points over 13 contests, but the Kraken have won two in a row and he'll likely be a key part of any future success if they build on those victories. The 28-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 95 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season.