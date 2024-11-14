Fantasy Hockey
Jared McCann News: Supplies helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

McCann notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McCann's point streak is up to four games (three goals, three assists) after he set up a Matty Beniers tally in the second period. This was the first outing during that streak in which McCann didn't have a goal. The 28-year-old winger is up to 20 points (eight tallies, 12 helpers), 40 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 17 contests overall.

