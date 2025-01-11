Jared McCann News: Three-game, four-assist streak

McCann has two assists in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

One assist came on the power play. McCann is on a three-game, four-assist streak that includes two power-play points. He also has six shots. McCann has just three goals in his last 18 games, which is odd for a sniper who's known more for sniping than playmaking. He has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) and 107 shots in 43 games overall. The goals will come.