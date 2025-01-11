Fantasy Hockey
Jared McCann

Jared McCann News: Three-game, four-assist streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

McCann has two assists in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

One assist came on the power play. McCann is on a three-game, four-assist streak that includes two power-play points. He also has six shots. McCann has just three goals in his last 18 games, which is odd for a sniper who's known more for sniping than playmaking. He has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) and 107 shots in 43 games overall. The goals will come.

Jared McCann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
