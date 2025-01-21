Jared McCann News: Three-point effort in win

McCann scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

McCann was involved in the Kraken's last three goals in the high-scoring contest. The goal was his first over 10 outings in January, though he's added seven assists this month. McCann has 14 goals, 36 points, 110 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 48 appearances, putting him on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third year in a row.