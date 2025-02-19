Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Spurgeon (illness) missed Wednesday's practice, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

The Wild aren't set to return from the 4 Nations break until Saturday versus Detroit, so it wouldn't be surprising if Spurgeon is fine by then. He has six goals and 20 points in 41 appearances in 2024-25. If Spurgeon isn't able to play against the Red Wings, then Travis Dermott might draw into the lineup.

